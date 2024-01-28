Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after purchasing an additional 261,760 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

