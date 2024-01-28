Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,077,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 14,246,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

