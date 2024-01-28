Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 22,115 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after acquiring an additional 942,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after acquiring an additional 226,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 613,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 1,331,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

