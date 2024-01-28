Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.91. 5,285,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,418. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.