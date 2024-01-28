Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $126.87. 2,333,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.