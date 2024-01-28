Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ICE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,478. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

