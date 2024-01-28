Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 887,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after acquiring an additional 642,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 10,135,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,079. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

