Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.83.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $641.36. 770,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $649.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $600.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

