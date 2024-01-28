Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. 20,086,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.