Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $744.64.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $783.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

