Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,676. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.