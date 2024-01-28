Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,084,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.40. 497,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,277. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.65 and its 200 day moving average is $348.12.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

