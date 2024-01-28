Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,007 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,478,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,186,488. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

