Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

CSSEP stock remained flat at $3.05 during trading on Friday. 92,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,937. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 79.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

