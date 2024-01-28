Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 26th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$483.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.70 million.
