Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 27.1% in January

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 428,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.53 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

