Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.38. 201,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 283,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

