Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$42.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. Celestica has a 52 week low of C$14.31 and a 52 week high of C$43.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.39.

In other Celestica news, Director Robert Peter Ellis sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total value of C$124,118.52. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 14,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total transaction of C$537,870.96. Insiders sold a total of 163,051 shares of company stock worth $4,758,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

