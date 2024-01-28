Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Celanese worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.14. The company had a trading volume of 582,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.62 and its 200-day moving average is $130.32.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

