Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,883,000 after acquiring an additional 603,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,535,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,757,000 after acquiring an additional 337,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

