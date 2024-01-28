Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.
Danaher Price Performance
Danaher stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.00. 6,344,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.90. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $242.23.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
