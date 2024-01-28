Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,897 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ remained flat at $60.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 803,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,835. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.