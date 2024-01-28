Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,288 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $55,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,506 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

