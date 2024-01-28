Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $769.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

