Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 964 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.