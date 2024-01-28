Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,010 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 7.7% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $183,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.79. 482,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,291. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

