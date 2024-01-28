Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. 2,840,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,047. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

