Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.76% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $92,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.15. 255,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,358. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

