Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 66.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 21.0% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.42. 9,895,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,999. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

