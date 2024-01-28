Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 0.6% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.60. 1,118,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day moving average is $205.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $243.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

