Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 249 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after acquiring an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after acquiring an additional 640,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

