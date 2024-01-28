Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Duke Energy by 42.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 176,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 52,621 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 13,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. 3,554,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

