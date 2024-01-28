Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 220.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 232.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Casa Systems stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
