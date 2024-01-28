Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 220.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 232.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

