Carroll Investors Inc Makes New $271,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. RTX accounts for about 0.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in RTX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. 5,987,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

