Carroll Investors Inc Invests $244,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.33. 3,172,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $597.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.11. The stock has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

