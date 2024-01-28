CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $77.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,505 shares of company stock worth $8,685,549 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

KMX opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

