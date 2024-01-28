Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 1.86% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRDL. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 364,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

(Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

