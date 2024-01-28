Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Decreased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.70. 1,897,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

