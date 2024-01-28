Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Caravelle International Group Price Performance

Caravelle International Group stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Caravelle International Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caravelle International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Caravelle International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.