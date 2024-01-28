Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading Up 6.8%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 146,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 764,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $869.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $98,460 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 735,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

