Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $144.54 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

