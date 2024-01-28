Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley cut Capital Southwest from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

