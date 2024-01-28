Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.62.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.72. 5,350,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $139.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.