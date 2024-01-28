Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.72. 5,350,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

