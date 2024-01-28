Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.10. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.61.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $430.17 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $443.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.59. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

