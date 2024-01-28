Canadian National Railway to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$177.93.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$166.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$163.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$170.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.