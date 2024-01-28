Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.20.

Shares of CNI opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $137,546,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

