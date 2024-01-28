Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 667,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.6623 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

