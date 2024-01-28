Canaccord Genuity Group Raises System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target to GBX 450

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

System1 Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON SYS1 opened at GBX 360 ($4.57) on Wednesday. System1 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.82.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

