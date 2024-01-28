Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

