Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CALT
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.